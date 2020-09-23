Eagles lose another OL, put Seumalo (knee) on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles put starting left guard Isaac Seumalo (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, putting more strain on an already battered offensive line.

Seumalo's leg was rolled up on during the second quarter of the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Seumalo, 26, will have to miss at least three weeks, making Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens the earliest the 6-foot-4 guard can return.

Matt Pryor replaced Seumalo on Sunday and is No. 1 option on the depth chart. Jamon Brown, signed last week but inactive for Week 2, is also a candidate to start.

The Eagles are already without Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard for the season, and right tackle Lane Johnson returned against the Rams after missing Week 1.

The Eagles (0-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

