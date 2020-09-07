Eagles make McCown oldest practice-squad player ever

The Philadelphia Eagles made 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown the oldest practice-squad player in NFL history.

The team announced his signing Sunday afternoon with little fanfare, simply listing his name among the 16 signees to the squad.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL expanded practice squads from 10 to 16 players, with those six additional slots eligible to be filled by players of any age or experience level.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said McCown will serve as a true emergency quarterback should starter Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld or rookie Jalen Hurts contract the virus or suffer an injury. The plan is for McCown to remain at home, with his family, in Texas and work out on his own while quarantining there.

He will take part in quarterback meetings virtually and continue his mentorship of the young Eagles quarterbacks remotely, earning $12,000 a week as a practice-squad player.

McCown has played for nine teams in 17 NFL seasons since the Arizona Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Last January, played in his first-ever playoff game -- a 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks -- in relief of Wentz, who went out with a head injury in the first quarter.

In 102 games (76 starts), he has a 23-53 record and has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,731 yards with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.

