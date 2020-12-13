Eagles place LT Peters (toe) on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles placed left tackle Jason Peters on injured reserve Saturday.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Peters will undergo surgery on his injured toe and miss the remainder of the season.

The Eagles (3-8-1) also elevated cornerbacks Kevon Seymour and Jameson Houston and linebacker Rashad Smith from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints (10-2).

Seymour last played in an NFL game with the Carolina Panthers in 2017. Houston and Smith are undrafted rookies from Baylor and Florida Atlantic, respectively.

Peters originally landed on IR on Oct. 3 because of the injury, then returned in the Eagles' win over Dallas on Nov. 1. He left last Sunday's loss to Green Bay in the third quarter.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July to play right guard after starter Brandon Brooks suffered an Achilles tendon injury. He may have played his last game in an Eagles uniform.

When the Eagles lost starting left tackle Andre Dillard to a torn biceps in September, it was reported that Peters was seeking more money to return to his old position protecting then-starter Carson Wentz's blind side. The team restructured his deal last month.

Peters, 38, is in his 16th season in the NFL and has started 203 of his 213 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Eagles, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and 2013.

