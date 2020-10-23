Eagles rally past Giants, move atop woeful NFC East

Carson Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining, lifting the host Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday.

Wentz threw for a season-high 359 passing yards and two touchdowns, both late in the fourth quarter, while getting intercepted once. He also had a rushing TD.

Wentz feathered the ball just over the head of New York safety Jabrill Peppers into the waiting hands of the 5-foot-6 Scott for the winning score.

The Giants (1-6) attempted to answer on the ensuing drive, but Brandon Graham stripped Daniel Jones of the ball and Vinny Curry recovered to seal the win for the Eagles (2-4-1).

Philadelphia won its eighth consecutive encounter against New York and moved percentage points atop the moribund NFC East, a division that sports a combined 6-19-1 record.

Jones threw for two touchdowns and nearly rushed for another for New York. Wideout Sterling Shepard had a TD reception in his return from a four-game absence caused by turf toe, and Golden Tate also scored against his former team.

Early in the third quarter, Jones scampered around right end for 80 yards before he tripped without contract. Wayne Gallman allowed Jones to laugh about his miscue after scoring a 1-yard touchdown three plays later to stake the Giants to a 14-10 lead.

Giants cornerback Logan Ryan deflected a pass intended for tight end Hakeem Butler on a fourth-and-goal play to thwart a drive at the New York 3-yard line. The Giants then drove the length of the field before Jones connected with Shepard on a slant for a 2-yard touchdown with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter, making the score 21-10.

Wentz found Greg Ward for a 3-yard score 1:39 later to trim Philadelphia's deficit to 21-16, but the quarterback was denied on his rushing bid for the two-point conversion.

Philadelphia got off to an uncharacteristically fast start, with Wentz running to convert a fourth down before scoring from 1 yard out to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The touchdown marked the Eagles' first points on a game's opening drive since their season-opening 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13.

New York answered 4 1/2 minutes later to forge a tie, with Tate fending off cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc for a 39-yard touchdown reception.

