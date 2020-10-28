Eagles TE Goedert (ankle) to practice

The Philadelphia Eagles designated tight end Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The move activates a 21-day practice window for Goedert, who fractured his ankle in the Eagles' 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27. He was placed on injured reserve two days later.

The potential return of Goedert would be welcomed by an offense without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz is on injured reserve, sidelined by an ankle injury of his own.

Goedert has 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown in three games this season for the Eagles (2-4-1), who host the Dallas Cowboys (2-5) on Sunday.

Goedert has recorded 104 catches for 1,079 yards and 10 touchdowns in 34 career games since being selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

