Eagles welcoming fans back to stadium vs. Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles got the OK to welcome fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Capacity is set for 7,500 total, meaning roughly 5,000 to 6,000 fans will be allowed in to watch the game, according to varying reports. Tickets go on sale Wednesday for season ticketholders who opted in for the games against the Ravens and New York Giants (Thursday, Oct. 22).

"We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field," team president Don Smolenski said. "We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf eased restrictions last week, allowing for a limited capacity in Pittsburgh when the Eagles visited the Steelers. The City of Philadelphia amended guidelines for gatherings Monday, allowing the Eagles to follow suit.

The Eagles played their first two home games without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles are 1-3-1 while the Ravens are 4-1.

