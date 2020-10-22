Eagles WR Jackson, OT Johnson set to play vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles expect to see a few familiar faces return to the lineup for Thursday's home game against the New York Giants.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Avonte Maddox are in line to play.

Jackson and Maddox have each missed the last three games for Philadelphia (1-4-1), while Johnson sat out Sunday's 30-28 setback to Baltimore.

"DeSean is closer, had a really good week of practice," Pederson said. "I anticipate him. I anticipate Lane as well. Both had a really good week."

While Pederson feels optimistic about the availability of those three players, running back Miles Sanders (knee), tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) have been ruled out against the Giants (1-5).

--Field Level Media