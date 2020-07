LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday it will publish keenly-awaited phase 1 clinical trial data on a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University on Monday.

"We expect this paper, which is undergoing final editing and preparation, to be published on Monday, July 20, for immediate release," a spokeswoman for the journal said. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)