Sept 5 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 50 km (31.07 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.5 miles), it added.