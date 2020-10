Oct 30 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Greece's Dodecanese Islands on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 5km (about 3 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC initially registered the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.5. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)