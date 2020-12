TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook eastern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ibaraki prefecture, north of the capital Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

There were no were immediate reports of damage. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tom Hogue)