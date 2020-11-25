Economic forecasts will make "for a sobering read", UK cabinet told

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak told Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet team of top ministers on Wednesday that the upcoming Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts would "make for a sobering read".

"Cabinet was told the OBR forecasts will show the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on our economy and they will make for a sobering read, showing the extent to which the economy has contracted and the scale of borrowing and debt levels," Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)