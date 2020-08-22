Edwards the betting favorite to be NBA's top selection

Anthony Edwards is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to odds released by DraftKings and FanDuel.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Thursday's draft lottery and the two sportsbooks rate Edwards as the player who will most pique the club's interest.

DraftKings lists Edwards as -134 to be the first pick followed by LaMelo Ball (+280) and James Wiseman (+320). FanDuel also has Edwards (-110) as the favorite to go No. 1 but lists Wiseman (+200) next and Ball (+300) third.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points last season in his one campaign at Georgia. The 19-year-old guard has dazzling athletic ability but his outside shot needs improvement as he made just 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman played just three games at Memphis due to eligibility reasons but the former No. 1 recruit is coveted for his defensive projections. The 19-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the short college stint.

Ball, who turns 19 on Saturday, is a flashy player but also needs to raise his shooting prowess. He played professionally in Australia and won National Basketball League Rookie of the Year honors while averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists but shot 37.5 percent from the field, including 25 percent from 3-point range.

Deni Avdija (+1300) and Obi Toppin (+1300) round out the top five on FanDuel. Avdija plays in Israel while Toppin was the consenus national college player of the year at Dayton.

DraftKings lists Avdija and Southern California big man Onyeka Okongwu at +2000. The entity lists Toppin sixth on the board at +3000.

FanDuel has Okongwu at +4000.

The Golden State Warriors have the second pick in the NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets are third, followed by the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

