Egypt agrees with Ethiopia, Sudan on the priority of reaching a dam binding deal

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Egypt agreed with Ethiopia and Sudan on giving a priority to reach a binding deal on filling and operating the Grand Renaissance Dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The three countries participated in a mini-African summit on Tuesday after failing earlier this month to reach an agreement on the flow of water from the dam.

Ethiopia has achieved the first year of filling its disputed dam reservoir due to the rainfall season in the area, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mohamed Wali and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Sandra Maler)