Egypt extends operating hours of cafes, restaurants until midnight from July 26 -statement

CAIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Egypt has extended the operating hours of cafes and restaurants from 10:00 p.m. to midnight while allowing them to operate at 50% capacity starting July 26, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operating hours of stores, including malls, were also extended until 10:00 p.m., the statement said.

Egypt had reduced operating hours in its initial reopening phase to limit public gatherings and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by Chris Reese)