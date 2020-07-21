Egypt parliament approves sending troops west to fight 'criminal militias'

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's parliament on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "criminal militias" and "foreign terrorist groups" on a "western front" - a likely reference to western neighbour Libya.

It said the troops would be defending national security, without going into further details. It corrected an earlier statement which had referred to an "Arab", not a "western" front. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Nadine Awadalla, Mahmoud Mourad and Cairo newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)