MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Egypt's medicines regulator.

Egypt is the 34th country outside Russia to register the shot for domestic use. In North Africa, it follows Tunisia and Algeria in approving the vaccine. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova, editing by Louise Heavens)