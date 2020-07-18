Egypt reports lowest daily coronavirus figure since late May

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Egypt reported 703 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since late May.

In total, 86,474 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 4,188 deaths, including 68 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt has not made it yet to a "safe list" of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, which is reviewed every two weeks.

Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt's economic output, according to the government. Analysts put the figure as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Hesham Abdul Khalek Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Leslie Adler)