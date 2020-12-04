SEARCH
Egypt to free members of leading rights group - sources, state media

04 Dec 2020 / 00:50 H.

    CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Egypt have ordered the release of three members of a leading human rights group who were arrested last month after the group gave a briefing to senior diplomats, judicial and security sources said.

    The arrests have drawn widespread public criticism from the United Nations, Western governments, and international rights campaigners. State newspaper Akhbar el-Youm also reported the decision to free the three men.

