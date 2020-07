SAN SALVADOR, July 21 (Reuters) - El Salvador will keep its airport closed for commercial flights as coronavirus cases rise, the country's authority for airports, ports and railways said on Tuesday.

"We have seen that yesterday's cases rebounded strongly," Federico Anliker, head of the state authority, told a press conference. "It doesn't help to open an airport right now."

