Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

17 Feb 2021 / 09:08 H.

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.

    SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/16/elon-musks-spacex-raised-850-million-at-419point99-a-share.html.

    The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

