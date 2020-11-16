EMA starts rolling review for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator said on Monday it had started a real-time review of Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19, on the back of similar such review launches for vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer .

The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee has started a "rolling review" for Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate and has already started evaluating the first batch of data, the regulator said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)