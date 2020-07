July 27 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Monday it signed a $174 million agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and manufacture the British drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca in June picked Emergent to help produce the 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine pledged to the United States. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)