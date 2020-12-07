EMERGING MARKETS-U.S.-China tensions, Turkish sanction woes dampen EM mood

* Lira underperforms as sanction threat looms

By Sruthi Shankar

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies weakened on Monday as the dollar broke a losing run, while fresh U.S.-China tensions and worries over potential sanctions against Turkey also dampened the mood.

Turkish markets suffered most losses in London morning trade, with the lira down 0.6% and banking stocks dropping 1%.

Germany said that European finance ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months.

That followed U.S. lawmakers including mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill on Friday, adding pressure on a currency that has failed to catch up with its peers on the back of COVID-19 vaccine optimism.

Meanwhile, the dollar index's rebound from 2018 lows kept Russia's rouble, South Africa's rand and the Hungarian forint under pressure.

Risk aversion hit global markets after Reuters reported that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown. China said it firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs, if the media report is true.

Heavyweight stock markets of Shanghai and Hong Kong fell almost 1%, dragging down the MSCI's EM equities index from a fresh 2018 peak hit earlier in the session.

"Markets are right in the "sweet spot" of Goldilocks rallies that are seduced by the promise of more stimulus intersecting with vaccine hopes," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

"But the U.S. and global economy are far from out of the woods. If anything, record high new infections and U.S. jobs disappointment point to the risks of air pockets interrupting this recovery."

Russian stocks slipped as oil prices fell after a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns.

Europe's emerging markets also traded lower, with bourses in Budapest, Bucharest and Prague down between 0.3% and 0.8%.

The Hungarian forint, the Polish zloty and the Czech crown all weakened against the euro heading into a make-or-break week for the European Union's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

Poland and Hungary are blocking the financial package over a clause linking access to the cash to respect for the rule of law.

