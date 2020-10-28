Engine problems and human error caused Ukraine military plane crash - deputy PM

KYIV, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A combination of factors including engine problems and human error caused the Ukrainian military plane crash that killed 26 people in September, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, announcing the results of an investigation.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine while trying to land during a training exercise. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)