England in Sri Lanka 2021 Scoreboard

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 2nd test between Sri Lanka and England on Friday at Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka are 229 for 4 Sri Lanka 1st innings Lahiru Thirimanne c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 43 Kusal Perera c Joe Root b James Anderson 6 Oshada Fernando b James Anderson 0 Angelo Mathews Not Out 107 Dinesh Chandimal lbw Mark Wood 52 Niroshan Dickwella Not Out 19 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 2 Total (87.0 overs) 229-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Perera, 2-7 Fernando, 3-76 Thirimanne, 4-193 Chandimal To Bat : Wanigamuni, Perera, Lakmal, Embuldeniya, Fernando Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Anderson 19 10 24 3 1.26 Sam Curran 11 2 36 0 3.27 Jack Leach 22 3 66 0 3.00 Mark Wood 17 2 47 1 2.76 Dom Bess 18 1 54 0 3.00 ....................................... Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge Video Lyndon Hannibal Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle