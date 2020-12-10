England to make support payment available through test and trace app

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - England's COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound ($665) support payment for people told to isolate available through its app, it said on Thursday as it outlined a plan for the next phase of the service.

The support payment for people told to self isolate was already available for people told to self isolate by phone, email or test message, but not previously through the app.

The app had been criticised as the privacy set-up meant it could not confirm who had been asked to self-isolate, meaning people could not apply for support payments through the app.

The payment is designed to encourage people to stay at home when they test positive for COVID-19, to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.7523 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)