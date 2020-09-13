English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire on Sunday at Cardiff, Wales Glamorgan win by 7 wickets Northamptonshire 1st innings Richard Levi lbw Prem Sisodiya 2 Paul Stirling st Chris Cooke b Andrew Salter 1 Josh Cobb c Chris Cooke b Timm van der Gugten 11 Adam Rossington c Chris Cooke b Timm van der Gugten 14 Luke Procter b Ruaidhri Smith 5 Alex Wakely c&b Prem Sisodiya 9 Tom Sole c Marchant de Lange b Ruaidhri Smith 25 Graeme White st Chris Cooke b Prem Sisodiya 8 Gareth Berg c David Lloyd b Timm van der Gugten 7 Nathan Buck c Andrew Salter b Marchant de Lange 1 Extras 8b 1lb 4nb 0pen 2w 15 Total (17.2 overs) 98 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Levi, 2-8 Stirling, 3-24 Cobb, 4-33 Procter, 5-39 Rossington, 6-70 Wakely, 7-80 White, 8-92 Berg, 9-98 Sole, 10-98 Buck Did Not Bat : Sanderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Prem Sisodiya 4 0 26 3 6.50 1w 1nb Andrew Salter 4 0 19 1 4.75 Ruaidhri Smith 3 0 13 2 4.33 1w Timm van der Gugten 3 0 17 3 5.67 Marchant de Lange 3.2 0 14 1 4.20 1nb ......................................................... Glamorgan 1st innings David Lloyd c&b Josh Cobb 40 Nick Selman st Adam Rossington b Graeme White 28 Chris Cooke c Tom Sole b Gareth Berg 4 Callum Taylor Not Out 17 Andrew Balbirnie Not Out 5 Extras 4b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (16.0 overs) 99-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-68 Lloyd, 2-70 Selman, 3-85 Cooke Did Not Bat : Morgan, Salter, de Lange, van der Gugten, Smith, Sisodiya Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Josh Cobb 4 0 17 1 4.25 Ben Sanderson 2 0 21 0 10.50 Graeme White 4 0 22 1 5.50 Nathan Buck 2 0 18 0 9.00 Luke Procter 2 0 8 0 4.00 Gareth Berg 2 0 8 1 4.00 ............................. Umpire Jeffrey Evans Umpire Russell Warren Match Referee Dean Cosker Home Scorer Andrew Hignell Away Scorer Byron Jones