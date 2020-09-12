English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Somerset and Worcestershire on Friday at Taunton, England Worcestershire Rapids win by 3 runs Worcestershire 1st innings Hamish Rutherford c&b Lewis Gregory 46 Riki Wessels b Max Waller 1 Jake Libby c Tom Abell b Lewis Gregory 48 Ben Cox Not Out 56 Ross Whiteley c Tom Abell b Oliver Sale 12 Brett D'Oliveira Not Out 0 Extras 2b 0lb 2nb 0pen 1w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 168-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Wessels, 2-83 Rutherford, 3-111 Libby, 4-161 Whiteley Did Not Bat : Barnard, Mitchell, Brown, Finch, Morris Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Max Waller 4 0 21 1 5.25 Craig Overton 3 0 25 0 8.33 Oliver Sale 3 0 39 1 13.00 Lewis Gregory 4 0 31 2 7.75 1nb Roelof van der Merwe 4 0 30 0 7.50 Tom Lammonby 2 0 20 0 10.00 1w ............................................................. Somerset 1st innings Babar Azam lbw Charlie Morris 0 Steve Davies lbw Patrick Brown 12 Will Smeed c Ben Cox b Adam Finch 4 Tom Abell c Daryl Mitchell b Patrick Brown 60 Lewis Gregory b Daryl Mitchell 24 Edward Byrom c Brett D'Oliveira b Ed Barnard 6 Tom Lammonby c Charlie Morris b Ed Barnard 14 Roelof van der Merwe c Ben Cox b Patrick Brown 15 Craig Overton Not Out 17 Oliver Sale Not Out 1 Extras 0b 7lb 2nb 0pen 3w 12 Total (20.0 overs) 165-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Azam, 2-7 Smeed, 3-30 Davies, 4-73 Gregory, 5-94 Byrom, 6-121 Lammonby, 7-134 Abell, 8-164 van der Merwe Did Not Bat : Waller Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Charlie Morris 3 0 22 1 7.33 Adam Finch 3 0 22 1 7.33 1w Patrick Brown 4 0 39 3 9.75 1w 1nb Daryl Mitchell 4 0 28 1 7.00 1w Brett D'Oliveira 3 0 26 0 8.67 Ed Barnard 3 0 21 2 7.00 .............................. Umpire Jeremy Lloyds Umpire Ian Blackwell Match Referee Richard Ellison Home Scorer Polly Rhodes Away Scorer Colin Crees