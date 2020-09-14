English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire on Sunday at Nottingham, England Notts Outlaws win by 13 runs Nottinghamshire 1st innings Chris Nash c Anuj Dal b Dustin Melton 3 Alex Hales c Dustin Melton b Alex Hughes 49 Joe Clarke c Dustin Melton b Alex Hughes 57 Tom Moores b Dustin Melton 31 Daniel Christian c Luis Reece b Wayne Madsen 27 Steven Mullaney Not Out 12 Ben Duckett b Michael Cohen 9 Samit Patel Not Out 4 Extras 1b 3lb 0nb 0pen 2w 6 Total (20.0 overs) 198-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Nash, 2-93 Hales, 3-129 Clarke, 4-166 Christian, 5-173 Moores, 6-186 Duckett Did Not Bat : Wasim, , Ball, Carter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mattie McKiernan 2 0 18 0 9.00 Dustin Melton 4 0 37 2 9.25 2w Michael Cohen 2 0 28 1 14.00 Wayne Madsen 2 0 25 1 12.50 Matthew Critchley 4 0 31 0 7.75 Alex Hughes 4 0 34 2 8.50 Luis Reece 2 0 21 0 10.50 ........................................................ Derbyshire 1st innings Luis Reece b Imad Wasim 0 Billy Godleman lbw Matthew Carter 0 Wayne Madsen b Jake Ball 68 Leus du Plooy c Alex Hales b Steven Mullaney 17 Matthew Critchley lbw Jake Ball 44 Alex Hughes Not Out 36 Mattie McKiernan c Tom Moores b Imad Wasim 0 Anuj Dal Not Out 11 Extras 0b 4lb 2nb 0pen 3w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 185-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Reece, 2-14 Godleman, 3-66 du Plooy, 4-128 Madsen, 5-162 Critchley, 6-170 McKiernan Did Not Bat : Hosein, Cohen, Melton Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Imad Wasim 4 0 29 2 7.25 1w Matthew Carter 2 0 19 1 9.50 Samit Patel 4 0 46 0 11.50 Jake Ball 4 0 36 2 9.00 1nb Daniel Christian 4 0 34 0 8.50 2w Steven Mullaney 2 0 17 1 8.50 ................................ Umpire James Middlebrook Umpire Paul Baldwin Match Referee Tim Boon Home Scorer Ian Smith Away Scorer Anne Cusworth