English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 16 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Glamorgan and Somerset on Wednesday at Cardiff, Wales Somerset win by 66 runs Somerset 1st innings Steve Davies st Chris Cooke b Prem Sisodiya 8 Babar Azam Not Out 114 Will Smeed c Marchant de Lange b Ruaidhri Smith 2 Tom Abell c Timm van der Gugten b Andrew Salter 13 Lewis Goldsworthy Not Out 38 Extras 5b 0lb 2nb 0pen 1w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 183-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Davies, 2-21 Smeed, 3-73 Abell Did Not Bat : Gregory, Lammonby, Overton, van der Merwe, Sale, Waller Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Prem Sisodiya 4 0 26 1 6.50 Andrew Salter 4 0 40 1 10.00 Ruaidhri Smith 4 0 31 1 7.75 Timm van der Gugten 4 0 33 0 8.25 1w Marchant de Lange 4 0 48 0 12.00 1nb ...................................................................... Glamorgan 1st innings David Lloyd c (Sub) b Roelof van der Merwe 2 Nick Selman c Tom Abell b Craig Overton 23 Chris Cooke c (Sub) b Roelof van der Merwe 0 Callum Taylor c Roelof van der Merwe b Oliver Sale 13 Andrew Balbirnie c Lewis Gregory b Lewis Goldsworthy 6 Owen Morgan b Max Waller 24 Andrew Salter c Lewis Gregory b Oliver Sale 14 Ruaidhri Smith c Will Smeed b Lewis Goldsworthy 1 Marchant de Lange c Will Smeed b Craig Overton 17 Timm van der Gugten c Lewis Gregory b Craig Overton 9 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 6w 8 Total (15.5 overs) 117 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-3 Lloyd, 2-3 Cooke, 3-32 Selman, 4-44 Taylor, 5-47 Balbirnie, 6-62 Salter, 7-64 Smith, 8-90 Morgan, 9-117 de Lange, 10-117 van der Gugten Did Not Bat : Sisodiya Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Max Waller 4 0 24 1 6.00 Roelof van der Merwe 3 1 15 2 5.00 Craig Overton 2.5 0 36 3 12.71 2w Lewis Goldsworthy 4 0 24 2 6.00 2w Oliver Sale 2 0 16 2 8.00 2w .............................. Umpire Jeffrey Evans Umpire Jeremy Lloyds Match Referee Richard Ellison Home Scorer Andrew Hignell Away Scorer Byron Jones