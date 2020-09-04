English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan on Thursday at Birmingham, England Northamptonshire Steelbacks win by 4 wickets Glamorgan 1st innings Nick Selman c Brandon Glover b Nathan Buck 35 Dan Douthwaite c Paul Stirling b Brandon Glover 23 Andrew Balbirnie b Nathan Buck 58 Chris Cooke c Saif Zaib b Paul Stirling 5 Owen Morgan c Richard Levi b Nathan Buck 13 Callum Taylor c Saif Zaib b Graeme White 2 Graham Wagg c Saif Zaib b Nathan Buck 1 Marchant de Lange Not Out 7 Andrew Salter Not Out 13 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 2w 3 Total (20.0 overs) 160-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Douthwaite, 2-95 Selman, 3-114 Cooke, 4-123 Balbirnie, 5-126 Taylor, 6-133 Wagg, 7-139 Morgan Did Not Bat : Smith, Sisodiya Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Josh Cobb 3 0 19 0 6.33 Ben Sanderson 3 0 24 0 8.00 Brandon Glover 2 0 24 1 12.00 1w Gareth Berg 1 0 14 0 14.00 Nathan Buck 4 0 29 4 7.25 Graeme White 4 0 27 1 6.75 1w Paul Stirling 2 0 15 1 7.50 Saif Zaib 1 0 7 0 7.00 ............................................................... Northamptonshire 1st innings Richard Levi c Graham Wagg b Marchant de Lange 28 Paul Stirling c Callum Taylor b Marchant de Lange 22 Ricardo Vasconcelos b Callum Taylor 25 Josh Cobb lbw Prem Sisodiya 14 Alex Wakely Not Out 36 Saif Zaib c&b Callum Taylor 8 Gareth Berg b Ruaidhri Smith 11 Graeme White Not Out 12 Extras 0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 1w 5 Total (19.2 overs) 161-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-50 Levi, 2-54 Stirling, 3-81 Cobb, 4-113 Vasconcelos, 5-125 Zaib, 6-141 Berg Did Not Bat : Buck, Sanderson, Glover Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Prem Sisodiya 4 0 29 1 7.25 Andrew Salter 4 0 36 0 9.00 Dan Douthwaite 1 0 15 0 15.00 Ruaidhri Smith 3 0 21 1 7.00 1w Marchant de Lange 3.2 0 23 2 6.90 Callum Taylor 2 0 9 2 4.50 Graham Wagg 2 0 24 0 12.00 ............................. Umpire Robert Bailey Umpire Nicholas Cook Video Paul Pollard Match Referee Dean Cosker Home Scorer Melvin Smith Away Scorer Russ Dickinson