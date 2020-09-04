English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Sussex and Kent on Thursday at Hove, England Kent Spitfires win by 1 run Kent 1st innings Zak Crawley c Will Beer b Tymal Mills 67 Daniel Bell-Drummond c Danny Briggs b George Garton 22 Heino Kuhn c Tymal Mills b Danny Briggs 4 Alex Blake lbw George Garton 41 Jack Leaning Not Out 37 Grant Stewart c Harry Finch b Tymal Mills 11 Jordan Cox Not Out 2 Extras 0b 2lb 4nb 0pen 5w 11 Total (20.0 overs) 195-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-55 Bell-Drummond, 2-62 Kuhn, 3-130 Crawley, 4-142 Blake, 5-170 Stewart Did Not Bat : Groenewald, Milnes, Klaassen, Qayyum Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex George Garton 4 0 31 2 7.75 1w Ollie Robinson 4 0 44 0 11.00 1w 1nb Tymal Mills 4 0 43 2 10.75 1w Danny Briggs 4 0 18 1 4.50 Will Beer 2 0 26 0 13.00 David Wiese 2 0 31 0 15.50 2w 1nb ............................................................ Sussex 1st innings Philip Salt c Imran Qayyum b Fredrick Klaassen 33 Luke Wright c Imran Qayyum b Tim Groenewald 40 Harry Finch b Imran Qayyum 14 Delray Rawlins c Daniel Bell-Drummond b Imran Qayyum 30 David Wiese c Heino Kuhn b Matthew Milnes 38 Ravi Bopara c Jordan Cox b Fredrick Klaassen 18 George Garton Not Out 2 Ollie Robinson Run Out Daniel Bell-Drummond 0 Extras 0b 2lb 2nb 0pen 15w 19 Total (20.0 overs) 194-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-58 Salt, 2-80 Wright, 3-116 Finch, 4-131 Rawlins, 5-187 Wiese, 6-194 Bopara, 7-194 Robinson Did Not Bat : Beer, Briggs, Mills Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Fredrick Klaassen 4 0 51 2 12.75 5w Matthew Milnes 4 0 31 1 7.75 5w Grant Stewart 3 0 43 0 14.33 3w 1nb Tim Groenewald 4 0 33 1 8.25 2w Imran Qayyum 4 0 27 2 6.75 Alex Blake 1 0 7 0 7.00 ............................. Umpire Mark Newell Umpire Billy Taylor Match Referee Graham Cowdrey Home Scorer Graham Irwin Away Scorer Paul Elford