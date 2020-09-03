English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Worcestershire and Somerset on Thursday at Birmingham, England Somerset win by 16 runs Somerset 1st innings Babar Azam b Daryl Mitchell 42 Steve Davies c Ross Whiteley b Dillon Pennington 60 James Hildreth c Riki Wessels b Dillon Pennington 26 Tom Abell b Daryl Mitchell 21 Edward Byrom c Ed Barnard b Adam Finch 18 Lewis Gregory c&b Daryl Mitchell 0 Ben Green c Dillon Pennington b Patrick Brown 14 Roelof van der Merwe Not Out 25 Josh Davey Run Out Adam Finch 3 Extras 0b 0lb 6nb 0pen 14w 20 Total (20.0 overs) 229-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-90 Azam, 2-126 Hildreth, 3-144 Davies, 4-158 Abell, 5-158 Gregory, 6-180 Green, 7-214 Byrom, 8-229 Davey Did Not Bat : Sale, Waller Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Dillon Pennington 4 0 40 2 10.00 5w Adam Finch 4 0 37 1 9.25 1w Patrick Brown 4 0 49 1 12.25 3w 1nb Ed Barnard 3 0 55 0 18.33 2w 2nb Daryl Mitchell 4 0 35 3 8.75 Ross Whiteley 1 0 13 0 13.00 ............................................................. Worcestershire 1st innings Hamish Rutherford c Babar Azam b Oliver Sale 22 Riki Wessels c Josh Davey b Lewis Gregory 1 Jack Haynes c Steve Davies b Oliver Sale 20 Jake Libby Not Out 75 Ben Cox c&b Josh Davey 7 Ross Whiteley c Oliver Sale b Josh Davey 15 Ed Barnard lbw Josh Davey 11 Daryl Mitchell c Roelof van der Merwe b Josh Davey 45 Dillon Pennington Not Out 10 Extras 0b 1lb 4nb 0pen 2w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 213-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-16 Wessels, 2-24 Rutherford, 3-50 Haynes, 4-62 Cox, 5-94 Whiteley, 6-117 Barnard, 7-188 Mitchell Did Not Bat : Brown, Finch Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Max Waller 3 0 30 0 10.00 Lewis Gregory 4 0 34 1 8.50 1w Oliver Sale 4 0 43 2 10.75 Ben Green 2 0 36 0 18.00 Josh Davey 4 0 41 4 10.25 1w 2nb Roelof van der Merwe 3 0 28 0 9.33 ............................. Umpire Paul Pollard Umpire Nicholas Cook Video Robert Bailey Match Referee Dean Cosker Home Scorer Melvin Smith Away Scorer Russ Dickinson