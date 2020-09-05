English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Durham and Yorkshire on Friday at Chester-le-Street, England Yorkshire Vikings win by 29 runs Yorkshire 1st innings Adam Lyth c Liam Trevaskis b Matthew Potts 20 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Not Out 85 Joe Root c Brydon Carse b Paul Coughlin 25 Harry Brook c Matthew Potts b Paul Coughlin 23 Will Fraine Not Out 36 Extras 0b 7lb 0nb 0pen 2w 9 Total (20.0 overs) 198-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Lyth, 2-91 Root, 3-133 Brook Did Not Bat : Tattersall, Willey, Thompson, Fisher, Pillans, Poysden Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Potts 4 1 23 1 5.75 1w Scott Steel 3 0 24 0 8.00 Brydon Carse 3 0 33 0 11.00 Nathan Rimmington 3 0 39 0 13.00 Liam Trevaskis 3 0 35 0 11.67 Paul Coughlin 4 0 37 2 9.25 1w ................................................................. Durham 1st innings Graham Clark st Jonathan Tattersall b Joe Root 68 Alex Lees c Will Fraine b Joe Root 24 Ben Raine c Will Fraine b Josh Poysden 4 David Bedingham c Matt Fisher b Mathew Pillans 18 Farhaan Behardien c David Willey b Josh Poysden 11 Brydon Carse c Joe Root b Josh Poysden 16 Paul Coughlin b Matt Fisher 10 Scott Steel lbw David Willey 1 Liam Trevaskis lbw David Willey 0 Matthew Potts Not Out 2 Nathan Rimmington c Josh Poysden b David Willey 2 Extras 0b 6lb 0nb 0pen 7w 13 Total (19.1 overs) 169 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-77 Lees, 2-85 Raine, 3-102 Clark, 4-125 Bedingham, 5-133 Behardien, 6-152 Carse, 7-162 Steel, 8-162 Trevaskis, 9-166 Coughlin, 10-169 Rimmington Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Willey 3.1 0 26 3 8.21 Matt Fisher 3 0 26 1 8.67 Adam Lyth 2 0 14 0 7.00 Joe Root 4 0 29 2 7.25 1w Jordan Thompson 1 0 14 0 14.00 Josh Poysden 4 0 32 3 8.00 Mathew Pillans 2 0 22 1 11.00 1w .............................. Umpire Neil Pratt Umpire Neil Mallender Match Referee Stuart Cummings Home Scorer William Dobson Away Scorer Graham Maddison