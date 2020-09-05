English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Somerset and Warwickshire on Friday at Taunton, England Birmingham Bears win by 4 runs (DLS Method) Warwickshire 1st innings Ed Pollock c James Hildreth b Josh Davey 20 Ian Bell c&b Lewis Gregory 0 Adam Hose c Steve Davies b Lewis Gregory 0 Sam Hain Not Out 55 Will Rhodes b Tom Lammonby 21 Michael Burgess Not Out 7 Extras 1b 1lb 2nb 0pen 0w 4 Total (12.0 overs) 107-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Bell, 2-2 Hose, 3-30 Pollock, 4-83 Rhodes Did Not Bat : Bresnan, Brookes, Stone, Lintott, Patel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Max Waller 3 0 19 0 6.33 Lewis Gregory 2 0 18 2 9.00 1nb Oliver Sale 3 0 41 0 13.67 Josh Davey 1 0 5 1 5.00 Tom Lammonby 2 0 14 1 7.00 Roelof van der Merwe 1 0 8 0 8.00 ............................................................ Somerset 1st innings Babar Azam c Michael Burgess b Tim Bresnan 6 Steve Davies c Will Rhodes b Olly Stone 0 James Hildreth Run Out Tim Bresnan 25 Tom Abell c Olly Stone b Henry Brookes 4 Edward Byrom c Adam Hose b Henry Brookes 8 Lewis Gregory lbw Jake Lintott 6 Tom Lammonby Not Out 43 Roelof van der Merwe b Olly Stone 25 Josh Davey Not Out 0 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w 3 Total (12.0 overs) 120-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-6 Azam, 2-14 Davies, 3-34 Abell, 4-36 Hildreth, 5-50 Byrom, 6-52 Gregory, 7-102 van der Merwe Did Not Bat : Sale, Waller Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tim Bresnan 2 0 24 1 12.00 Olly Stone 2 0 24 2 12.00 Henry Brookes 3 0 29 2 9.67 Jeetan Patel 3 0 28 0 9.33 Jake Lintott 2 0 13 1 6.50 1w .............................. Umpire Jeremy Lloyds Umpire Ian Blackwell Match Referee Richard Ellison Home Scorer Polly Rhodes Away Scorer Colin Crees