English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire on Friday at Nottingham, England Notts Outlaws win by 5 wickets Leicestershire 1st innings Harry Dearden c Joe Clarke b Jake Ball 6 Gareth Delany c Steven Mullaney b Samit Patel 25 Arron Lilley c Chris Nash b Imad Wasim 22 Colin Ackermann c&b Steven Mullaney 10 George Rhodes Run Out Tom Moores 1 Lewis Hill c Ben Duckett b Jake Ball 14 Tom Taylor c&b Imad Wasim 19 Ben Mike b Luke Fletcher 8 Callum Parkinson Not Out 12 Will Davis Not Out 4 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 2 Total (20.0 overs) 123-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-8 Dearden, 2-36 Delany, 3-53 Ackermann, 4-55 Rhodes, 5-69 Lilley, 6-84 Hill, 7-95 Mike, 8-113 Taylor Did Not Bat : Griffiths Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Imad Wasim 4 0 24 2 6.00 Samit Patel 3 0 24 1 8.00 Jake Ball 4 0 17 2 4.25 Luke Fletcher 4 0 28 1 7.00 Daniel Christian 4 0 21 0 5.25 Steven Mullaney 1 0 7 1 7.00 ..................................................... Nottinghamshire 1st innings Chris Nash b Callum Parkinson 0 Alex Hales c Tom Taylor b Gareth Delany 44 Joe Clarke c Lewis Hill b Tom Taylor 19 Ben Duckett b Gareth Delany 14 Tom Moores c Gareth Delany b Ben Mike 1 Daniel Christian Not Out 33 Steven Mullaney Not Out 7 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 3w 6 Total (15.0 overs) 124-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Nash, 2-62 Hales, 3-71 Clarke, 4-74 Moores, 5-103 Duckett Did Not Bat : Wasim, Patel, Fletcher, Ball Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Callum Parkinson 4 0 25 1 6.25 Tom Taylor 3 0 7 1 2.33 1w Colin Ackermann 1 0 14 0 14.00 Gavin Griffiths 1 0 17 0 17.00 Gareth Delany 3 0 37 2 12.33 1w Ben Mike 3 0 21 1 7.00 1w ................................ Umpire James Middlebrook Umpire Paul Baldwin Match Referee Philip Whitticase Home Scorer Ian Smith Away Scorer Anne Cusworth