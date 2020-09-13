English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Durham and Leicestershire on Sunday at Chester-le-Street, England Durham win by 6 wickets Leicestershire 1st innings Nick Welch c Liam Trevaskis b Paul Coughlin 8 Gareth Delany lbw Liam Trevaskis 0 Arron Lilley c Liam Trevaskis b Scott Steel 45 Colin Ackermann Run Out David Bedingham 10 Harry Dearden c Farhaan Behardien b Matthew Potts 30 Lewis Hill c&b Liam Trevaskis 4 Tom Taylor b Brydon Carse 2 Ben Mike c Paul Coughlin b Matthew Potts 17 Callum Parkinson Not Out 5 Will Davis b Matthew Potts 0 Gavin Griffiths Not Out 1 Extras 0b 4lb 2nb 0pen 2w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 130-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-9 Delany, 2-21 Welch, 3-47 Ackermann, 4-66 Lilley, 5-77 Hill, 6-85 Taylor, 7-120 Mike, 8-126 Dearden, 9-129 Davis Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Liam Trevaskis 4 0 17 2 4.25 1w Matthew Potts 4 0 19 3 4.75 Paul Coughlin 1 0 11 1 11.00 Brydon Carse 4 0 23 1 5.75 1w 1nb Scott Steel 3 0 28 1 9.33 Nathan Rimmington 4 0 28 0 7.00 ................................................... Durham 1st innings Graham Clark lbw Colin Ackermann 35 Alex Lees b Callum Parkinson 15 Ben Raine Not Out 50 David Bedingham c Arron Lilley b Ben Mike 9 Farhaan Behardien c Will Davis b Ben Mike 17 Brydon Carse Not Out 2 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w 4 Total (15.2 overs) 132-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-47 Clark, 2-57 Lees, 3-73 Bedingham, 4-124 Behardien Did Not Bat : Steel, Coughlin, Trevaskis, Potts, Rimmington Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tom Taylor 1 0 21 0 21.00 1w Gavin Griffiths 1 0 15 0 15.00 1w Callum Parkinson 4 0 24 1 6.00 1w Colin Ackermann 3 0 23 1 7.67 Ben Mike 3 0 19 2 6.33 Gareth Delany 2 0 13 0 6.50 Will Davis 1.2 0 17 0 12.75 1w .................................. Umpire Steve O'Shaughnessy Umpire Ian Ramage Match Referee James Whitaker Home Scorer William Dobson Away Scorer Graham Maddison