English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire on Friday at Northampton, England Gloucestershire win by 35 runs Gloucestershire 1st innings Miles Hammond c Tom Sole b Josh Cobb 0 Chris Dent c Ben Sanderson b Graeme White 50 Ian Cockbain c Tom Sole b Luke Procter 40 Ryan Higgins c Paul Stirling b Graeme White 25 James Bracey c Ben Sanderson b Graeme White 14 Jack Taylor Not Out 24 George Scott b Nathan Buck 21 Graeme van Buuren Not Out 8 Extras 0b 0lb 2nb 0pen 1w 3 Total (20.0 overs) 185-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Hammond, 2-90 Dent, 3-97 Cockbain, 4-125 Bracey, 5-135 Higgins, 6-167 Scott Did Not Bat : Smith, Taylor, Payne Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Josh Cobb 3 0 21 1 7.00 Ben Sanderson 4 0 49 0 12.25 Gareth Berg 2 0 27 0 13.50 1w Nathan Buck 4 0 43 1 10.75 1nb Graeme White 4 0 28 3 7.00 Luke Procter 3 0 17 1 5.67 ........................................................... Northamptonshire 1st innings Richard Levi st James Bracey b Graeme van Buuren 20 Paul Stirling st James Bracey b Graeme van Buuren 32 Josh Cobb b Graeme van Buuren 0 Adam Rossington c Chris Dent b Ryan Higgins 29 Alex Wakely c Chris Dent b Tom Smith 14 Tom Sole c Ian Cockbain b David Payne 8 Luke Procter Not Out 20 Graeme White Not Out 20 Extras 0b 1lb 2nb 0pen 4w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 150-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-51 Stirling, 2-51 Cobb, 3-58 Levi, 4-92 Wakely, 5-105 Sole, 6-117 Rossington Did Not Bat : Berg, Buck, Sanderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Payne 4 0 35 1 8.75 1w 1nb Matt Taylor 4 0 44 0 11.00 Ryan Higgins 4 0 37 1 9.25 3w Graeme van Buuren 4 0 15 3 3.75 Tom Smith 4 0 18 1 4.50 ............................... Umpire Nicholas Cook Umpire Robert White Match Referee Stephen Davis Home Scorer Anthony Kingston Away Scorer Terry Owen