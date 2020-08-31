English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Aug 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Leicestershire and Durham on Monday at Leeds, England Leicestershire Foxes win by 30 runs Leicestershire 1st innings Harry Dearden c David Bedingham b Paul Coughlin 9 Gareth Delany c Scott Steel b Liam Trevaskis 68 Arron Lilley c Alex Lees b Nathan Rimmington 69 Colin Ackermann c David Bedingham b Liam Trevaskis 0 Lewis Hill c Alex Lees b Nathan Rimmington 9 Tom Taylor c Sean Dickson b Matthew Potts 12 Ben Mike Not Out 6 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 3w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 177-6 Fall of Wickets : 1-18 Dearden, 2-106 Delany, 3-113 Ackermann, 4-139 Hill, 5-163 Taylor, 6-172 Lilley Did Not Bat : Rhodes, Parkinson, Griffiths, Davis Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Potts 4 0 26 1 6.50 Brydon Carse 3 0 31 0 10.33 2w Paul Coughlin 3 0 29 1 9.67 1w Nathan Rimmington 4 0 42 2 10.50 Liam Trevaskis 4 1 30 2 7.50 Scott Steel 2 0 18 0 9.00 ....................................................... Durham 1st innings Alex Lees c George Rhodes b Will Davis 36 Scott Steel c Will Davis b Colin Ackermann 12 Graham Clark b Gavin Griffiths 7 David Bedingham c Ben Mike b Callum Parkinson 27 Sean Dickson c Will Davis b Callum Parkinson 5 Stuart Poynter c Colin Ackermann b Will Davis 23 Brydon Carse c&b Callum Parkinson 1 Paul Coughlin c Tom Taylor b Gareth Delany 15 Liam Trevaskis Not Out 7 Matthew Potts Not Out 6 Extras 2b 3lb 0nb 0pen 3w 8 Total (20.0 overs) 147-8 Fall of Wickets : 1-17 Steel, 2-47 Clark, 3-61 Lees, 4-80 Dickson, 5-100 Bedingham, 6-102 Carse, 7-125 Coughlin, 8-140 Poynter Did Not Bat : Rimmington Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Callum Parkinson 4 0 21 3 5.25 Tom Taylor 4 0 23 0 5.75 Colin Ackermann 1 0 16 1 16.00 Gavin Griffiths 4 0 27 1 6.75 Will Davis 4 0 32 2 8.00 1w Gareth Delany 3 0 23 1 7.67 2w ................................ Umpire James Middlebrook Umpire Robert Robinson Video Peter Hartley Match Referee Stuart Cummings Home Scorer John Potter Away Scorer John Virr