English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire on Friday at Bristol, England Gloucestershire win by 30 runs Gloucestershire 1st innings George Hankins b Adam Finch 7 Chris Dent c Riki Wessels b Ed Barnard 87 Ian Cockbain c Brett D'Oliveira b Ed Barnard 18 Ryan Higgins b Ed Barnard 17 James Bracey Not Out 39 Jack Taylor Not Out 8 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 4w 5 Total (20.0 overs) 181-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-47 Hankins, 2-80 Cockbain, 3-125 Higgins, 4-148 Dent Did Not Bat : Scott, van Buuren, Smith, Payne, Taylor Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Dillon Pennington 3 0 31 0 10.33 3w Adam Finch 3 0 31 1 10.33 Patrick Brown 3 0 16 0 5.33 1w Ed Barnard 4 0 44 3 11.00 Brett D'Oliveira 3 0 31 0 10.33 Jake Libby 4 0 27 0 6.75 ....................................................... Worcestershire 1st innings Hamish Rutherford c Tom Smith b Matt Taylor 1 Riki Wessels c Tom Smith b Matt Taylor 19 Jack Haynes b Ryan Higgins 11 Jake Libby Run Out Graeme van Buuren 33 Brett D'Oliveira c David Payne b George Scott 26 Ben Cox c (Sub) b Ryan Higgins 14 Ross Whiteley c George Scott b Ryan Higgins 12 Ed Barnard b David Payne 16 Dillon Pennington lbw Ryan Higgins 2 Patrick Brown Not Out 7 Adam Finch Not Out 3 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 4w 7 Total (20.0 overs) 151-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-9 Rutherford, 2-32 Haynes, 3-32 Wessels, 4-89 D'Oliveira, 5-105 Cox, 6-109 Libby, 7-137 Whiteley, 8-139 Pennington, 9-139 Barnard Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Payne 4 0 21 1 5.25 1w Matt Taylor 4 0 26 2 6.50 1w Ryan Higgins 4 0 34 4 8.50 1w Tom Smith 4 0 26 0 6.50 Graeme van Buuren 1 0 17 0 17.00 1w George Scott 3 0 24 1 8.00 ............................. Umpire Russell Warren Umpire Jeffrey Evans Match Referee Dean Cosker Home Scorer Adrian Bull Away Scorer Sue Drinkwater