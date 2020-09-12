English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Nottinghamshire and Lancashire on Friday at Nottingham, England Notts Outlaws win by 6 wickets Lancashire 1st innings Alex Davies c Steven Mullaney b Daniel Christian 18 Liam Livingstone c Imad Wasim b Samit Patel 33 Keaton Jennings c Jake Ball b Samit Patel 33 Steven Croft c Chris Nash b Jake Ball 37 Dane Vilas lbw Luke Fletcher 31 Josh Bohannon Not Out 1 Danny Lamb Not Out 10 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 167-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-48 Davies, 2-65 Livingstone, 3-101 Jennings, 4-155 Croft, 5-156 Vilas Did Not Bat : Wood, Bailey, Hartley, Parkinson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Imad Wasim 4 0 23 0 5.75 2w Jake Ball 3 0 33 1 11.00 Luke Fletcher 3 0 42 1 14.00 Daniel Christian 2 0 19 1 9.50 Samit Patel 4 0 19 2 4.75 Steven Mullaney 4 0 31 0 7.75 ......................................................... Nottinghamshire 1st innings Chris Nash c (Sub) b Steven Croft 2 Alex Hales b Liam Livingstone 19 Joe Clarke c (Sub) b Liam Livingstone 77 Ben Duckett c Tom Bailey b Matthew Parkinson 18 Tom Moores Not Out 31 Daniel Christian Not Out 20 Extras 0b 0lb 2nb 0pen 0w 2 Total (17.0 overs) 169-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-2 Nash, 2-84 Hales, 3-115 Duckett, 4-134 Clarke Did Not Bat : Mullaney, Patel, Wasim, Fletcher, Ball Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Steven Croft 1 0 7 1 7.00 Tom Hartley 4 0 37 0 9.25 Luke Wood 2 0 30 0 15.00 1nb Tom Bailey 1 0 13 0 13.00 Danny Lamb 1 0 27 0 27.00 Matthew Parkinson 4 0 42 1 10.50 Liam Livingstone 4 0 13 2 3.25 .............................. Umpire Neil Mallender Umpire Robert Robinson Match Referee James Whitaker Home Scorer Anne Cusworth Away Scorer Ian Smith