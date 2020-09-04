English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Surrey and Hampshire on Thursday at London, England Surrey win by 9 wickets (DLS Method) Hampshire 1st innings Felix Organ b Daniel Moriarty 9 Tom Alsop st Ben Foakes b Will Jacks 1 Sam Northeast c Will Jacks b Gus Atkinson 31 Joe Weatherley c Rory Burns b Daniel Moriarty 8 Lewis McManus c Jamie Smith b Gareth Batty 2 James Fuller Not Out 17 Ian Holland Not Out 1 Extras 0b 2lb 2nb 0pen 4w 8 Total (11.0 overs) 77-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Alsop, 2-25 Organ, 3-37 Weatherley, 4-41 McManus, 5-68 Northeast Did Not Bat : Wood, Stevenson, Afridi, Crane Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Reece Topley 2 0 10 0 5.00 1nb Will Jacks 1 0 10 1 10.00 2w Daniel Moriarty 3 0 12 2 4.00 Gareth Batty 2 0 12 1 6.00 Gus Atkinson 2 0 19 1 9.50 Jamie Overton 1 0 12 0 12.00 ................................................. Surrey 1st innings Hashim Amla c Lewis McManus b Mason Crane 29 Will Jacks Not Out 45 Laurie Evans Not Out 4 Extras 1b 0lb 0nb 0pen 2w 3 Total (10.4 overs) 81-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-64 Amla Did Not Bat : Foakes, Burns, Smith, Overton, Atkinson, Batty, Moriarty, Topley Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Shaheen Afridi 3 0 30 0 10.00 1w Chris Wood 2 0 13 0 6.50 Ian Holland 2 0 10 0 5.00 Mason Crane 2 0 13 1 6.50 Felix Organ 1 0 7 0 7.00 1w Ryan Stevenson 0.4 0 7 0 10.50 ................................ Umpire Nigel Llong Umpire Benjamin Debenham Match Referee Alec Swann Home Scorer Philip Makepeace Away Scorer Debbie Beesley