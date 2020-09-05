English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Sep 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Lancashire and Derbyshire on Friday at Liverpool, England Lancashire Lightning win by 8 wickets Derbyshire 1st innings Luis Reece Run Out Luke Wood 4 Billy Godleman c Luke Wood b Tom Bailey 8 Wayne Madsen c Alex Davies b Tom Bailey 1 Leus du Plooy c Alex Davies b Danny Lamb 4 Matthew Critchley lbw Tom Hartley 6 Alex Hughes lbw Stephen Parry 32 Anuj Dal Run Out Dane Vilas 5 Mattie McKiernan Not Out 24 Harvey Hosein Not Out 10 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 98-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-11 Godleman, 2-14 Reece, 3-18 Madsen, 4-18 du Plooy, 5-35 Critchley, 6-48 Dal, 7-64 Hughes Did Not Bat : Barnes, Conners Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Tom Hartley 4 0 14 1 3.50 Luke Wood 2 0 10 0 5.00 Tom Bailey 3 0 13 2 4.33 2w Danny Lamb 3 1 14 1 4.67 Stephen Parry 4 0 17 1 4.25 Matthew Parkinson 4 0 28 0 7.00 .......................................................... Lancashire 1st innings Alex Davies b Matthew Critchley 36 Keaton Jennings Not Out 49 Josh Bohannon c Mattie McKiernan b Leus du Plooy 3 Dane Vilas Not Out 13 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 1w 1 Total (17.2 overs) 102-2 Fall of Wickets : 1-61 Davies, 2-68 Bohannon Did Not Bat : Jones, Lamb, Bailey, Hartley, Wood, Parry, Parkinson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mattie McKiernan 4 0 13 0 3.25 Sam Conners 1 0 5 0 5.00 1w Wayne Madsen 4 0 19 0 4.75 Ed Barnes 1 0 13 0 13.00 Matthew Critchley 4 0 21 1 5.25 Alex Hughes 1 0 7 0 7.00 Luis Reece 1 0 7 0 7.00 Leus du Plooy 1.2 0 17 1 12.75 .................................. Umpire Graham Lloyd Umpire Steve O'Shaughnessy Match Referee James Whitaker Home Scorer Chris Rimmer Away Scorer Garry Morgan