English Domestic Twenty20 Competition Scoreboard

Aug 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire on Monday at Nottingham, England Notts Outlaws win by 6 wickets Yorkshire 1st innings Tom Kohler-Cadmore st Tom Moores b Matthew Carter 6 Adam Lyth c Daniel Christian b Steven Mullaney 53 Joe Root c Alex Hales b Luke Fletcher 65 Harry Brook c Ben Duckett b Jake Ball 39 Will Fraine c Alex Hales b Luke Fletcher 16 Matt Fisher b Luke Fletcher 0 Jordan Thompson c Alex Hales b Jake Ball 1 Jonathan Tattersall b Jake Ball 0 George Hill b Luke Fletcher 1 Mathew Pillans c Alex Hales b Luke Fletcher 5 Extras 0b 2lb 2nb 0pen 0w 4 Total (20.0 overs) 190 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Kohler-Cadmore, 2-83 Lyth, 3-147 Brook, 4-168 Fraine, 5-168 Fisher, 6-173 Thompson, 7-184 Tattersall, 8-184 Root, 9-190 Pillans, 10-190 Hill Did Not Bat : Poysden Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Matthew Carter 4 0 32 1 8.00 Jake Ball 4 0 36 3 9.00 1nb Luke Fletcher 4 0 43 5 10.75 Daniel Christian 3 0 25 0 8.33 Samit Patel 2 0 26 0 13.00 Steven Mullaney 3 0 26 1 8.67 ......................................................... Nottinghamshire 1st innings Chris Nash lbw Jordan Thompson 51 Alex Hales c Tom Kohler-Cadmore b Adam Lyth 4 Joe Clarke c Adam Lyth b Matt Fisher 6 Ben Duckett Not Out 86 Daniel Christian c Harry Brook b Jordan Thompson 21 Tom Moores Not Out 21 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 3w 5 Total (19.2 overs) 194-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-5 Hales, 2-16 Clarke, 3-101 Nash, 4-143 Christian Did Not Bat : Mullaney, Patel, Fletcher, Ball, Carter Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Adam Lyth 3 0 14 1 4.67 Matt Fisher 4 0 40 1 10.00 Joe Root 3 0 23 0 7.67 2w Jordan Thompson 3 0 25 2 8.33 Mathew Pillans 3.2 0 45 0 13.50 1w Josh Poysden 2 0 32 0 16.00 George Hill 1 0 13 0 13.00 ............................ Umpire Nicholas Cook Umpire Ian Ramage Match Referee Tim Boon Home Scorer Ian Smith Away Scorer Anne Cusworth