English health service looking at ways to deploy Pfizer vaccine in care homes - official

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - England's National Health Service (NHS) is looking at ways to deploy Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in care homes with the medical regulator, but there is no guarantee that it will happen, deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"The NHS, the (medicine regulator) MHRA are working really hard, right now, to try and find a solution, so that we can get this into care homes if we possibly can," Van-Tam told ITV's "This Morning" programme in an interview on Thursday.

"At this point, there is no absolute assurance of that, because... one thing we can't do is... end up with a vaccine that's been handled incorrectly, and then isn't properly viable at the end of the distribution chain." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)