Erdogan says Turkey battling trap of high interest rates, inflation, fx rate

ANKARA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkey is in a "historic struggle" against those seeking to corner the country into a trap of high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, a day after he replaced his finance minister.

Turkey would overcome political obstacles to continue to work on improving economic growth, employment and exports, he told a ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the country. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler)