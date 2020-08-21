SEARCH
Erdogan says Turkey finds its largest ever gas deposit in Black Sea

21 Aug 2020 / 20:30 H.

    ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest ever natural gas field containing 320 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea, adding there is a strong possibility of other finds in the area.

    "Now I want to share our good news with you: Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas finding of its history in the Black Sea," he said, adding Turkey aims to bring it to use in 2023 and to become a net energy exporter. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

