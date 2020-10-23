SEARCH
Erdogan says Turkey tested Russian S-400s, shrugs off U.S. reaction

23 Oct 2020 / 19:18 H.

    ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that Turkey had been testing the S-400 air defense system it bought from Russia, adding that the objection from NATO ally United States on the issue did not matter.

    Washington says Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 systems compromise NATO defences, and has threatened sanctions. An apparent firing test of S-400s test last week prompted a furious response from the State Department and Pentagon.

    (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

