SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ERDOGAN SAYS TURKEY WILL WORK WITH RUSSIA AT JOINT CENTRE TO MONITOR KARADAKH CEASEFIRE

11 Nov 2020 / 18:59 H.

    ERDOGAN SAYS TURKEY WILL WORK WITH RUSSIA AT JOINT CENTRE TO MONITOR KARADAKH CEASEFIRE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast